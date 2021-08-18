State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 19,800 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Graco by 147.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

