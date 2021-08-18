AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.

AGF Management stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGFMF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

