Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Agritek stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Agritek has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.
About Agritek
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Agritek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agritek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.