Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Agritek stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Agritek has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

Get Agritek alerts:

About Agritek

Agritek Holdings, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized zoned industrial and retail properties to the cannabis industry. The firm provides strategic capital and functional expertise seeking to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of holdings.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Agritek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agritek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.