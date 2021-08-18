Berry Data (BRY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $427,039.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $427,039.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00126517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00150062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,320.90 or 1.00232237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00882287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

