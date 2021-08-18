GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Raised to “Hold” at DZ Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGF opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.20.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

