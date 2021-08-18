Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,125 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after acquiring an additional 875,666 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 96.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 62.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,807,000 after acquiring an additional 520,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,096,000 after acquiring an additional 475,399 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.58.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

