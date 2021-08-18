Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

