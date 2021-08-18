Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.12% of Everest Re Group worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

NYSE:RE opened at $273.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.