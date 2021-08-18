Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Announces Earnings Results

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%.

REKR stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.92. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REKR shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 3,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

