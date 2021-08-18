Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 150.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 98,756 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 208.1% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 77,584 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,375 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 160.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 50,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 930,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter.

GNMA opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.07.

