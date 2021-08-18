$0.69 EPS Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Solar posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.35.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR stock opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

