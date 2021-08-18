Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 61,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,346,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,063.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,800 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.