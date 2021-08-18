$51.67 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce sales of $51.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.84 million to $52.50 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $52.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $205.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.31 million to $207.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $208.14 million to $215.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $617.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $165,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $657,647. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

