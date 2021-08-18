Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $2,233,200.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $2,233,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth R. Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $2,306,120.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.