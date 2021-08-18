Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 6,223 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00.

Brightcove stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.50 million, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

