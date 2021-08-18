Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 6,223 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00.
Brightcove stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.50 million, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
