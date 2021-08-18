Zen Protocol Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $710,307.69 and $5,556.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.70 or 0.00437752 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000207 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00123689 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

