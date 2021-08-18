Viacoin (VIA) One Day Volume Tops $221,249.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $221,249.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00373422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.