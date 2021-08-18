EvidenZ Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $77,050.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00056966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.73 or 0.00842016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00159060 BTC.

EvidenZ is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,173,631 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

