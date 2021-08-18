Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by UBS Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $182.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,647 shares of company stock valued at $15,274,671. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Five9 by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 480.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Five9 by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

