Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.25.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.59. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock worth $959,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.