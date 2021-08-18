Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $185.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.70.

WMT opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $422.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,016,728 shares of company stock worth $3,897,363,081. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

