State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 21.7% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.31.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

