State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.09.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $474.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.05. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $504.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,577 shares of company stock worth $23,240,038 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

