Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 358 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

