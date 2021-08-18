Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Science Applications International worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAIC opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

