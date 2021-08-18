Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

