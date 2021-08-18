Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $3,069,085 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

THG stock opened at $142.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.23.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

