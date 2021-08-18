Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

NYSE AIT opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.10. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,129,000 after buying an additional 121,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,236,000 after buying an additional 106,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after buying an additional 106,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

