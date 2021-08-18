Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 27.4% in July

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 257,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

