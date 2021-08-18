Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their price objective on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

STAF stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.71. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 630,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

