VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CFA opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.92. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $74.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period.

