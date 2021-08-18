VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
CFA opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.92. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $74.42.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.
