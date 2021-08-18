LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:LPL opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. LG Display has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 222.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 424,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 1,679.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 520,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in LG Display by 24.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 104,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 308.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LG Display by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPL. Nomura upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CLSA downgraded LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.