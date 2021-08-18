Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,088 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

CERN stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

