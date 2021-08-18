Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 139 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Synaptics worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after buying an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $86,919,000. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $20,639,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,429,000 after buying an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 62.1% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,663,000 after buying an additional 55,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

Shares of SYNA opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.56. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $174.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

