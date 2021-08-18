Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 749 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEO opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

