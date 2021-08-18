Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $94,340,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

