Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST stock opened at $441.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $443.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.