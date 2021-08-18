Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIL opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -106.27 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,861 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

