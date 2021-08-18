Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 595 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth $227,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 61,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21,054.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 50,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 50,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFC opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1265 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

