Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,648 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,253,999 shares of company stock worth $132,632,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.