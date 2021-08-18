Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

JD opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

