Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.71. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.