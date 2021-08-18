Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,133 Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 507,779 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 319,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 157,351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

