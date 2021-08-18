Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $286,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Mosaic were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $92,597,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after buying an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 302.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 210.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,981,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

