GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.39.

