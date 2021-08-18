Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Inovalon were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

INOV opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 139.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INOV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

