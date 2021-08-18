VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $256.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.29. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $163.57 and a 1 year high of $271.79.

