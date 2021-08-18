iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Holdings Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the first quarter worth $461,000.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

