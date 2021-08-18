Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,669 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of AtriCure worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AtriCure by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,156 shares of company stock worth $6,202,992. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

