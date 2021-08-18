Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85.

